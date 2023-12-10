Ingredients:
20-25 pieces of your favorite salami
A jar of antipasti
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Press salami into muffin tin pressing down to make little cups. (You can use a small cup to do this.)
- Bake in the oven until salami gets crisp- about 4-5 minutes.
- Remove them and let cool on a rack.
- Scoop the antipasti mixture into each cup.
- Serve and enjoy!!!
Note: You can also make your own antipasti with:
- 1/3 cup feta cheese
- 1/3 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
- 1/3 cup chopped kalamata olives
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
- 1 tbsp olive oil
