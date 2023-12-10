Ingredients:
20-25 pieces of your favorite salami
A jar of antipasti

Method of Preparation:

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Press salami into muffin tin pressing down to make little cups. (You can use a small cup to do this.)
  • Bake in the oven until salami gets crisp- about 4-5 minutes.
  • Remove them and let cool on a rack.
  • Scoop the antipasti mixture into each cup.
  • Serve and enjoy!!!

Note: You can also make your own antipasti with:

  • 1/3 cup feta cheese
  • 1/3 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup chopped kalamata olives
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox