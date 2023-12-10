Ingredients:

20-25 pieces of your favorite salami

A jar of antipasti

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Press salami into muffin tin pressing down to make little cups. (You can use a small cup to do this.)

Bake in the oven until salami gets crisp- about 4-5 minutes.

Remove them and let cool on a rack.

Scoop the antipasti mixture into each cup.

Serve and enjoy!!!

Note: You can also make your own antipasti with:

1/3 cup feta cheese

1/3 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup chopped kalamata olives

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1 tbsp olive oil

