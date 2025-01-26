(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 cup milk, any variety
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
8 large eggs
1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. grated black pepper
1 package frozen chopped spinach
3 scallions, minced
1 cup coarsely grated white cheddar cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Line the bottom and sides of a 10×15-inch rimmed baking sheet (jellyroll size) with a larger piece of parchment, pressing it into the inner sides and corners.
- In a large bowl, whisk together milk and flour until smooth.
- Add eggs, salt, and many grinds of black pepper and whisk until the eggs are evenly mixed.
- Stir in spinach, breaking up any clumps, then scallions. Pour into prepared pan.
- Bake the omelet, rotating it once just so that it bakes in an even layer, until the edges and most of the center are set- about 10 to 12 minutes.
- Sprinkle the top with cheese and return to the oven for another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and slide the omelet and its parchment onto a large cooling rack.
- Grab a clean kitchen towel to use to protect your hands from the heat as you roll. Begin rolling the omelet from a shorter end, lifting the parchment to help roll the omelet tightly. It helps to lift the parchment over the roll with one hand, using the edge of a spatula to keep tucking the log under as you roll.
- Roll the omelet onto a serving plate.
- Garnish the serving plate with greens, tomatoes, and chives, if using.
- Serve the omelet in 1-inch slices.
Enjoy!
