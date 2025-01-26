(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 cup milk, any variety

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

8 large eggs

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. grated black pepper

1 package frozen chopped spinach

3 scallions, minced

1 cup coarsely grated white cheddar cheese

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 350°F.

Line the bottom and sides of a 10×15-inch rimmed baking sheet (jellyroll size) with a larger piece of parchment, pressing it into the inner sides and corners.

In a large bowl, whisk together milk and flour until smooth.

Add eggs, salt, and many grinds of black pepper and whisk until the eggs are evenly mixed.

Stir in spinach, breaking up any clumps, then scallions. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake the omelet, rotating it once just so that it bakes in an even layer, until the edges and most of the center are set- about 10 to 12 minutes.

Sprinkle the top with cheese and return to the oven for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from the oven and slide the omelet and its parchment onto a large cooling rack.

Grab a clean kitchen towel to use to protect your hands from the heat as you roll. Begin rolling the omelet from a shorter end, lifting the parchment to help roll the omelet tightly. It helps to lift the parchment over the roll with one hand, using the edge of a spatula to keep tucking the log under as you roll.

Roll the omelet onto a serving plate.

Garnish the serving plate with greens, tomatoes, and chives, if using.

Serve the omelet in 1-inch slices.

Enjoy!

