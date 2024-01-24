The Chef: Laurent Tourondel

The Restaurant: DUNE by Laurent Tourondel

The Dish: Roasted Salmon with Cauliflower Couscous

Ingredients:

6 oz salmon fillet, skin on

whole carrots, sliced in half and pre-boiled until soft

2 tbsp cumin powder

2 tbsp smoked paprika powder

2 tbsp garlic powder

1.5 tsp cayenne powder

1 tbsp honey

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

1/2 cup chopped shallots

2 tbsp grated ginger

1/2 golden raisins

1.5 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

Carrots:

Mix all dry spices together and keep in an airtight container.

Blanch carrots in seasoned water, and shock (dunk in ice-cold water to stop the cooking process).

In a pan over medium-high heat, add cooking oil and carrots and roast.

Toss in spice mix.

Just before removing from heat, add honey and toss again.

Cauliflower couscous:

Cauliflower goes in a food processor until it reaches couscous consistency.

In a large pan, over medium-high heat, add extra virgin olive oil and sweat shallots (without getting any roasted color) Add ginger, curry and turmeric, cook for 1 minute.

Add the cauliflower and cook at high temperature until spices are well incorporated.

Once cooked, fold in raisins and season.

Garnish with chopped parsley.

Salmon:

Season both sides with salt and pepper.

Coat skin with canola oil.

Saute in a hot pan skin side down.

Cook until you reach the desired temperature.

DUNE by Laurent Tourondel

(located in Auberge Beach Residences)

2200 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

(754) 900-4059

www.dunebylt.com

