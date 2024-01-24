The Chef: Laurent Tourondel
The Restaurant: DUNE by Laurent Tourondel
The Dish: Roasted Salmon with Cauliflower Couscous
Ingredients:
6 oz salmon fillet, skin on
whole carrots, sliced in half and pre-boiled until soft
2 tbsp cumin powder
2 tbsp smoked paprika powder
2 tbsp garlic powder
1.5 tsp cayenne powder
1 tbsp honey
1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets
1/2 cup chopped shallots
2 tbsp grated ginger
1/2 golden raisins
1.5 tsp curry powder
1/2 tsp turmeric
1 tbsp chopped parsley
Method of Preparation:
Carrots:
- Mix all dry spices together and keep in an airtight container.
- Blanch carrots in seasoned water, and shock (dunk in ice-cold water to stop the cooking process).
- In a pan over medium-high heat, add cooking oil and carrots and roast.
- Toss in spice mix.
- Just before removing from heat, add honey and toss again.
Cauliflower couscous:
- Cauliflower goes in a food processor until it reaches couscous consistency.
- In a large pan, over medium-high heat, add extra virgin olive oil and sweat shallots (without getting any roasted color) Add ginger, curry and turmeric, cook for 1 minute.
- Add the cauliflower and cook at high temperature until spices are well incorporated.
- Once cooked, fold in raisins and season.
- Garnish with chopped parsley.
Salmon:
- Season both sides with salt and pepper.
- Coat skin with canola oil.
- Saute in a hot pan skin side down.
- Cook until you reach the desired temperature.
DUNE by Laurent Tourondel
(located in Auberge Beach Residences)
2200 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
(754) 900-4059
www.dunebylt.com
