The Chef: Laurent Tourondel
The Restaurant: DUNE by Laurent Tourondel
The Dish: Roasted Salmon with Cauliflower Couscous

Ingredients:
6 oz salmon fillet, skin on
whole carrots, sliced in half and pre-boiled until soft
2 tbsp cumin powder
2 tbsp smoked paprika powder
2 tbsp garlic powder
1.5 tsp cayenne powder
1 tbsp honey

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets
1/2 cup chopped shallots
2 tbsp grated ginger
1/2 golden raisins
1.5 tsp curry powder
1/2 tsp turmeric
1 tbsp chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:
Carrots:

  • Mix all dry spices together and keep in an airtight container.
  • Blanch carrots in seasoned water, and shock (dunk in ice-cold water to stop the cooking process).
  • In a pan over medium-high heat, add cooking oil and carrots and roast.
  • Toss in spice mix.
  • Just before removing from heat, add honey and toss again.

Cauliflower couscous:

  • Cauliflower goes in a food processor until it reaches couscous consistency.
  • In a large pan, over medium-high heat, add extra virgin olive oil and sweat shallots (without getting any roasted color) Add ginger, curry and turmeric, cook for 1 minute.
  • Add the cauliflower and cook at high temperature until spices are well incorporated.
  • Once cooked, fold in raisins and season.
  • Garnish with chopped parsley.

Salmon:

  • Season both sides with salt and pepper.
  • Coat skin with canola oil.
  • Saute in a hot pan skin side down.
  • Cook until you reach the desired temperature.

DUNE by Laurent Tourondel
(located in Auberge Beach Residences)
2200 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
(754) 900-4059
www.dunebylt.com

