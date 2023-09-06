(WSVN) - Two South Florida chefs show us how to add some pizzazz to pizza. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ben Hicks and Frank Perez
The Restaurant: Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Plantation
The Dish: Roasted Red Pepper Pizza
Ingredients:
3 red peppers
1 tablespoon oil
1 tsp salt
4 garlic whole cloves
8oz tomato sauce **For best practices, we sell our tomatoes in cans online.
8oz mozzarella
1oz grated Pecorino Romano
1oz oil (for drizzle)
Pizza dough
Flour (for stretching dough)
Method of Preparation:
- De-stem and remove piths from red peppers; quarter, and slice.
- Mix red peppers with salt, whole garlic, oil and roast in oven until pepper edges are charred, about 20-25 minutes.
- Stir once during baking to encourage even charring.
- Stretch pizza dough to 16 inches. Use flour to assist in this process.
- Decorate the pizza first with sauce, then mozzarella, then peppers. Finish with pecorino and oil.
- Bake inside your oven at 450 degrees until crisp & golden brown. Note: Unless you have a coal-fired oven, you will not see a New Haven-style char on your pizza.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
341 N University Drive
Plantation, FL 33324
954-906-7373
pepespizzeria.com
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.