(WSVN) - Two South Florida chefs show us how to add some pizzazz to pizza. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ben Hicks and Frank Perez

The Restaurant: Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Plantation

The Dish: Roasted Red Pepper Pizza

Ingredients:

3 red peppers

1 tablespoon oil

1 tsp salt

4 garlic whole cloves

8oz tomato sauce **For best practices, we sell our tomatoes in cans online.

8oz mozzarella

1oz grated Pecorino Romano

1oz oil (for drizzle)

Pizza dough

Flour (for stretching dough)

Method of Preparation:

De-stem and remove piths from red peppers; quarter, and slice.

Mix red peppers with salt, whole garlic, oil and roast in oven until pepper edges are charred, about 20-25 minutes.

Stir once during baking to encourage even charring.

Stretch pizza dough to 16 inches. Use flour to assist in this process.

Decorate the pizza first with sauce, then mozzarella, then peppers. Finish with pecorino and oil.

Bake inside your oven at 450 degrees until crisp & golden brown. Note: Unless you have a coal-fired oven, you will not see a New Haven-style char on your pizza.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

341 N University Drive

Plantation, FL 33324

954-906-7373

pepespizzeria.com

