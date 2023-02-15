Your family may be asking for a second serving of vegetables with the recipe we’re making tonight. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Pawan Pinisetti

The Restaurant: Sérêvène, Miami Beach

The Dish: Roasted Carrots with Tomato Piperade

Ingredients:

Roasted Carrots

8-10 medium-sized heirloom Rainbow Carrots

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 tsp wildflower honey

1/4 tsp zested citrus ( lime, lemon, orange )

Tomato Piperade (tomato pepper sauce):

1/4 cup (2 ounces) sundried tomatoes

1/4 cup (2 ounces) garlic aioli/mayonnaise

2-3 cloves roasted garlic

Salt

Pepper

Method of Preparation:

Carrots:

Cut in oblique shape; sized about 1-inch cuts to ensure they cook evenly.

Pan roast on med-high heat with 1 tbsp of olive oil ( 4-5 mins ). Carrots can be 1/2 cooked to still maintain some texture and crunch. Lightly season with salt and pepper towards the end of the cooking.

Add 1/4 tsp of your favorite seasonal citrus, 1 tbsp of unsalted butter and 1/2 tsp of wildflower or lavender honey (any other honey you prefer).

Quickly sauté for 1 min to allow a nice honey butter emulsion.

Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Note: do not cook honey for too long or on height heat to avoid burn/bitterness.

Tomato Piperade

Combine all ingredients below and chop and mince into a smooth paste along with a basic aioli (mayonnaise can be substituted)

1/4 cup Sundried tomatoes, 2-3 roasted garlic cloves, parsley, basil, mint, chives (all herbs combined).

Add salt and pepper to taste.

To Plate :

A healthy swipe of tomato piperade across the plate and place the carrots as desired. Finishing salt and micro viola flowers are optional.

Sérêvène

1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 636-6440

https://www.serevenemiami.com/

