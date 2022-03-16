(WSVN) - The calendar says spring, but in South Florida, it can feel like summer. If you are looking for a light bite to eat, check out the salad we’re making tonight. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Arnaud Reversat

The Restaurant: Joia Beach, Watson Island

The Dish: Roasted Beets Salad

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds beets

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon fine salt, to taste

5 ounces arugula

1/3 tab toasted sesame seeds

1/3 cup chopped green onion

Tzatziki sauce

3/4 cup Greek Yogurt

2 tbs. chopped dill

2 tbs. olive oil

salt to taste

Dressing:

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper for easy clean-up. Scrub the beets well with a vegetable brush under running water (no need to peel them at any point).

Using a sharp chef’s knife, slice off the base of each beet to create a flat surface, and slice off the skinny pointy ends as well. Place each beet with its flat side against the cutting board and slice the beets in half, then slice the beets into wedges of even thickness, about 1/2 to 3/4-inch thick on the widest edge.

Place the beet wedges on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle the beets with the olive oil and sprinkle with the salt. Toss until the beets are evenly coated, then arrange them in a single layer across the pan. Roast for 35 to 40 minutes, tossing halfway, until you’re able to pierce through the beets with a fork with light pressure.

Meanwhile, prep the remaining ingredients and whisk together the dressing: In a liquid measuring cup or bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard and salt. Season generously with black pepper and whisk until fully blended. Taste, and add more pepper to make it nicely peppery. Set aside.

To assemble the salad, place the tzatziki sauce arugula in a large platter. Scatter the roasted beets on top, followed by sesame seeds and green onion. When you’re ready to serve, drizzle the dressing over the salad.

Joia Beach

111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

305-400-7280

joiabeachmiami.com

