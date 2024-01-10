(WSVN) - A South Florida chef puts a little twist on a tradition dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Alexia Herrera
The Restaurant: Calle Dragones, Miami
The Dish: Risotto Congri Vaca Frita
Ingredients:
3/4 cup arborio rice
6 oz black bean liquid
3 oz black beans cooked
(4) 2 oz pieces of short rib (pre-cooked)
1/3 cup Cuban mojo
3 oz manchego cheese (grated)
Method of Preparation:
- Cook the rice as you would with a normal risotto, only substituting black bean broth for the chicken stock.
- Once cooked, season to taste with salt and cumin.
- Transfer to an oven-safe platter and add the machego cheese, then place under the broiler to allow the cheese to bubble and brown.
- Fry the beef short rib in mojo until warm.
- Remove risotto from oven and place short rib on rice.
Calle Dragones
1036 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130
(786) 722-8370
https://calledragones.com
