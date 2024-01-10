(WSVN) - A South Florida chef puts a little twist on a tradition dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alexia Herrera

The Restaurant: Calle Dragones, Miami

The Dish: Risotto Congri Vaca Frita

Ingredients:

3/4 cup arborio rice

6 oz black bean liquid

3 oz black beans cooked

(4) 2 oz pieces of short rib (pre-cooked)

1/3 cup Cuban mojo

3 oz manchego cheese (grated)

Method of Preparation:

Cook the rice as you would with a normal risotto, only substituting black bean broth for the chicken stock.

Once cooked, season to taste with salt and cumin.

Transfer to an oven-safe platter and add the machego cheese, then place under the broiler to allow the cheese to bubble and brown.

Fry the beef short rib in mojo until warm.

Remove risotto from oven and place short rib on rice.

Calle Dragones

1036 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

(786) 722-8370

https://calledragones.com

