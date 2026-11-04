The Restaurant: Rishtedar, Miami

The Dish: Butter Chicken

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless chicken (chopped into bite size pieces)

2 tbsp heavy cream

3/4 cup butter sauce

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp kasuri methi

Salt to taste; sugar only if needed to balance acidity

Marinade for chicken:

3/4 to 1 tbsp lemon juice

1/4 to 1/3 tsp salt

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1tsp garam masala

1 tsp kasuri methi

1/8 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp oil

3/4 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1/3 cup plain greek yogurt

Butter sauce:

2 tbsp butter

3/4 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 or 2 green peppers chopped

1 tbsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

1/3 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tbsp kasuri methi

1 cinnamon stick

4 green cardamom pods 4 garlic cloves

1 lb diced tomatoes

1/3 cup cashews

Method of Preparation:

Combine ingredients for marinade. Add chicken and let sit covered for at least 30 minutes. Pan fry on middle heat until cooked through.

Butter sauce: Heat butter in pan. Add cinnamon and cardamom, kasuri methi, garlic, ginger, peppers, coriander and cumin. Follow with cilantro salt and sugar, paprika and garam masala. Saute on medium heat for about 5-6 minutes.

Cool and add to blender with tomatoes and cashews. Blend until smooth.

To finish:

Heat a pan over medium heat and add butter. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until fragrant. Add butter sauce and simmer until flavors develop and the sauce becomes smooth.

Add the previously cooked chicken and stir in garam masala and kasuri methi.

Add cream and simmer gently until creamy.

Finish with a touch of butter.

Rishtedar

232 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 799-0724

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