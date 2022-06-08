(WSVN) - When some people think of gnocchi, they think of peeling potatoes. A South Florida chef prepares the meal without that tedious prep work. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Luca D’Angelo

The Restaurant: Fratelli La Bufala, Miami Beach

The Dish: Ricotta Gnocchi

Ingredients (for 4 people):

1 kg gnocchi (2.5 cups flour, 1 lb. ricotta, small amount of water and salt)

10 cherry tomatoes

2 1/4 cups grams tomato sauce

2 cups mozzarella

2 cloves of garlic

8 basil leaves

2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper as needed

Method of Preparation:

Gnocchi:

Drain the ricotta in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. Sift the drained ricotta and collect it in a bowl.

Add the flour little by little at a time to the ricotta, Work with the spatula briefly to mix.

Once you have finished adding the flour, mix everything quickly with your hands on a pastry board sprinkled with very little flour.

Transfer the dough to a work surface. Sprinkle the pastry board with flour and work on one piece of the dough at a time to transform it into a loaf of about 1 inch in diameter.

Using a knife blade, cut into half-inch pieces. Before starting to make the gnocchi, heat a large pan with plenty of water and sprinkle some salt once it starts to boil. Once it’s boiling, pour your gnocchi into the pan with boiling water until they rise to the surface and then drain.

Sauce:

Pour the indicated quantity of oil into a pan, add a whole peeled clove of garlic and let it brown.

Once browned, add the tomato puree, cherry tomatoes, season with salt and stir.

Cover with a lid and cook for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. At the end of cooking, remove the garlic and add the basil leaves.

Turn on the medium-low heat under the pan with the sauce, then gradually add the gnocchi, stir and continue cooking to flavor, just a few moments adding the small amounts of cheese.

To Plate:

Spoon gnocchi and sauce on to serving plate. Garnish with cheese and basil leaves.

Fratelli La Bufala

437 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-0700

www.flbmiami.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.