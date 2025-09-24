(WSVN) - Combine a traditional deli favorite with classic Chinese takeout. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Patrick Broadhead
The Restaurant: Dear Olivia Bar & Kitchen, Parkland
The Dish: Reuben Egg Rolls
Ingredients:
1lb Cooked Pastrami (rough chop)
2 cups Grated Swiss Cheese
1 cup Sauerkraut (chopped and dry)
1 dozen Eggroll Wrappers
1 tbsp Cornstarch
3 quarts Vegetable Oil
1 cup Mayonnaise
1/4 cup White Onion(minced)
3 tbsp Ketchup
1 Lemon
2 tbsp Dill Pickle (minced)
1 tsp Prepared Horseradish
1/2 tsp Paprika
Kosher Salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
Directions for 1000 Island Dressing:
- In a mixing bowl, add mayonnaise, onion, ketchup, chopped pickle (adding some pickle brine is good also), fresh lemon juice, horseradish, paprika & salt to taste.
Directions for Reuben Eggroll:
- Heat vegetable oil in an adequately sized pot and heat the oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (best to use a candy/deep frying thermometer).
- Thaw Eggroll wrappers if frozen (cover & do not let dry out), mix pastrami with grated Swiss cheese, chopped & dry sauerkraut.
- Place the Eggroll wrappers lightly dusted with cornstarch counter with the 6 o’clock angle point towards you, take approximately 2-3 oz of filling and place in the lower center of the wrap, leaving room to fold over.
- Fold the 3 & 9 o’clock points in and wrap like a burrito.
- Moisten the top edges with water and seal into a tight log.
- Lightly dust with cornstarch to prevent sticking…repeat.
- When oil is hot, carefully fry 3-4 each of the egg rolls, keeping them submerged for 4-6 minutes till deep golden brown and hot inside, transfer to a paper towel lined plate and season with salt. Repeat till done.
- Cut each one in half and serve with a ramekin of the 1000 Island dressing as a dipping sauce.
Dear Olivia Bar & Kitchen
7805 N University Drive, #100
Parkland, FL 33076
954-345-0128
dearoliviaparkland.com
