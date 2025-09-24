(WSVN) - Combine a traditional deli favorite with classic Chinese takeout. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Patrick Broadhead

The Restaurant: Dear Olivia Bar & Kitchen, Parkland

The Dish: Reuben Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

1lb Cooked Pastrami (rough chop)

2 cups Grated Swiss Cheese

1 cup Sauerkraut (chopped and dry)

1 dozen Eggroll Wrappers

1 tbsp Cornstarch

3 quarts Vegetable Oil

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/4 cup White Onion(minced)

3 tbsp Ketchup

1 Lemon

2 tbsp Dill Pickle (minced)

1 tsp Prepared Horseradish

1/2 tsp Paprika

Kosher Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Directions for 1000 Island Dressing:

In a mixing bowl, add mayonnaise, onion, ketchup, chopped pickle (adding some pickle brine is good also), fresh lemon juice, horseradish, paprika & salt to taste.

Directions for Reuben Eggroll:

Heat vegetable oil in an adequately sized pot and heat the oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (best to use a candy/deep frying thermometer).

Thaw Eggroll wrappers if frozen (cover & do not let dry out), mix pastrami with grated Swiss cheese, chopped & dry sauerkraut.

Place the Eggroll wrappers lightly dusted with cornstarch counter with the 6 o’clock angle point towards you, take approximately 2-3 oz of filling and place in the lower center of the wrap, leaving room to fold over.

Fold the 3 & 9 o’clock points in and wrap like a burrito.

Moisten the top edges with water and seal into a tight log.

Lightly dust with cornstarch to prevent sticking…repeat.

When oil is hot, carefully fry 3-4 each of the egg rolls, keeping them submerged for 4-6 minutes till deep golden brown and hot inside, transfer to a paper towel lined plate and season with salt. Repeat till done.

Cut each one in half and serve with a ramekin of the 1000 Island dressing as a dipping sauce.

Dear Olivia Bar & Kitchen

7805 N University Drive, #100

Parkland, FL 33076

954-345-0128

dearoliviaparkland.com

