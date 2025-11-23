(WSVN) - Ingredients:

12 oz. evaporated milk

¾ lb. white American cheese, cubed

8 oz. Pepper Jack cheese

½ cup green chiles (we used Hatch diced green chiles)

½ tsp. cumin

Tortilla chips or your favorite for dipping

Method of Preparation:

Start on medium-low and add evaporated milk to a saucepan.

Add in the cubed white American cheese and stir as it melts.

Add the Pepper Jack cheese and keep stirring until all the cheese melts.

Add in the chiles and the cumin and stir well.

Serve it up with your favorite chips and enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.