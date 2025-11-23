(WSVN) - Ingredients:
12 oz. evaporated milk
¾ lb. white American cheese, cubed
8 oz. Pepper Jack cheese
½ cup green chiles (we used Hatch diced green chiles)
½ tsp. cumin
Tortilla chips or your favorite for dipping
Method of Preparation:
- Start on medium-low and add evaporated milk to a saucepan.
- Add in the cubed white American cheese and stir as it melts.
- Add the Pepper Jack cheese and keep stirring until all the cheese melts.
- Add in the chiles and the cumin and stir well.
- Serve it up with your favorite chips and enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.