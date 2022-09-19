Ingredients:

• 1 pound italian sausage

• 12 ounces baby spinach

• 24 ounces marinara sauce

• 20 ounces refrigerated cheese ravioli

• 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

• finely grated parmesan



Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium heat, crumble and cook sausage until browned.

Add spinach and stir together until wilted.

In 9×13 pan, ladle enough pasta sauce to cover bottom of pan.

Arrange a single layer of ravioli to cover bottom of pan. Cover with 1-1/2 cups mozzarella cheese and layer remaining cheese ravioli on top.

Spread sausage and spinach mixture evenly over ravioli.

Poor remaining marinara sauce over sausage and spinach and top with remaining cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes or until warmed through and bubbling. Let cool 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

