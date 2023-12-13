The Chef: Wayne Sharp
The Restaurant: Jrk! Miami
The Dish: Rasta Pasta
Ingredients:
Cavatappi pasta (Cooked to fork tender)
Reserve 1 cup of pasta water for thickening
1 red, green and yellow bell pepper (sliced)
1/2 red onion (sliced)
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup jerked chicken breast (Cooked)
1 cup grated parmesan cheese (or can also use a combo of shredded cheddar and mozzarella)
4 cloves minced garlic
1 tbsp of green seasoning (Garlic, thyme, onion, scallion, salt & pepper, olive oil/blended until smooth)
1 tbsp of all-purpose seasoning (viewers can use all-purpose seasoning as a substitute)
Method of Preparation:
- In a pan with vegetable oil on medium-high heat, sautee bell peppers and onion until fragrant.
- Add heavy cream and jerk chicken and simmer until sauce thickens, then add parmesan, garlic, green seasoning and all-purpose seasoning.
- Mix in pasta, and pour in a little of the pasta water if the sauce is too thick.
- Plate and enjoy!
Jrk!
95 NW 1st St, Miami, FL 33128
(786) 750-3408
https://www.eatjrk.com/
