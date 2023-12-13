The Chef: Wayne Sharp

The Restaurant: Jrk! Miami

The Dish: Rasta Pasta

Ingredients:

Cavatappi pasta (Cooked to fork tender)

Reserve 1 cup of pasta water for thickening

1 red, green and yellow bell pepper (sliced)

1/2 red onion (sliced)

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup jerked chicken breast (Cooked)

1 cup grated parmesan cheese (or can also use a combo of shredded cheddar and mozzarella)

4 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp of green seasoning (Garlic, thyme, onion, scallion, salt & pepper, olive oil/blended until smooth)

1 tbsp of all-purpose seasoning (viewers can use all-purpose seasoning as a substitute)

Method of Preparation:

In a pan with vegetable oil on medium-high heat, sautee bell peppers and onion until fragrant.

Add heavy cream and jerk chicken and simmer until sauce thickens, then add parmesan, garlic, green seasoning and all-purpose seasoning.

Mix in pasta, and pour in a little of the pasta water if the sauce is too thick.

Plate and enjoy!

Jrk!

95 NW 1st St, Miami, FL 33128

(786) 750-3408

https://www.eatjrk.com/

