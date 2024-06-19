(WSVN) - Time to elevate a delicious and creamy pasta dish with some Jamaican vibes. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Krystal Powell

The Restaurant: Ke’koon Restaurant & Lounge, Davie

The Dish: Rasta Jerk Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb. chicken thighs, grilled and sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 cups fresh spinach, roughly chopped

3 tbsp jerk seasoning

1 tbsp complete seasoning or dynamic cuisine house blend

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lb. fettuccine pasta

1 cup alfredo sauce

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley

Method of Preparation:

Marinate the chicken thighs with a jerk blend.

Grill the marinated chicken thighs until fully cooked, then pick into thin strips. Set aside.

Cook the fettuccine pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the sliced bell peppers and spinach to the skillet and sauté until they begin to soften, then add spinach and jerk chicken, alfredo sauce, heavy cream, parmesan cheese and garlic.

Add the cooked fettuccine pasta to the skillet, tossing to coat it in the sauce.

Garnish with extra parmesan cheese and parsley.

Ke’koon

15531 Sheridan St

Davie, FL 33331

954-440-5666

kekoonmenu.com

