1 cup hot water

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 bag sugar-free raspberry Jello

raspberries

shaved chocolate

Method of Preparation:

Boil water and add raspberry jello.

Mix well and add one cup of Greek yogurt.

Mix again, pour into serving dishes and leave overnight in the refrigerator.

When ready to serve, top with fresh raspberries and shaved chocolate.

Enjoy!

