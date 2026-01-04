(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 cup hot water
1 cup Greek yogurt
1 bag sugar-free raspberry Jello
raspberries
shaved chocolate
Method of Preparation:
- Boil water and add raspberry jello.
- Mix well and add one cup of Greek yogurt.
- Mix again, pour into serving dishes and leave overnight in the refrigerator.
- When ready to serve, top with fresh raspberries and shaved chocolate.
Enjoy!
