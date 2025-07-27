(WSVN) - Ingredients:
3 tbs. unsalted butter
½ cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup plus 2 tbs. sugar
Pinch kosher salt
3 large eggs
Zest of one lemon
¼ cup plus 2 tbs. milk
3 cups raspberries
Powdered sugar for dusting
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Butter a 9-inch baking dish.
- In a bowl, whisk the flour, sugar and a pinch of salt.
- Whisk in the eggs, butter and lemon zest until smooth- about 3 minutes.
- Pour the batter into the dish and top with the raspberries.
- Bake about 30 minutes, until the clafoutis is set and golden.
- Let cool slightly.
- Dust with powdered sugar.
- Cut into wedges and serve.
Enjoy!
*This dish can also be made with cherries.
