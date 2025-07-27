(WSVN) - Ingredients:

3 tbs. unsalted butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup plus 2 tbs. sugar

Pinch kosher salt

3 large eggs

Zest of one lemon

¼ cup plus 2 tbs. milk

3 cups raspberries

Powdered sugar for dusting

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Butter a 9-inch baking dish.

In a bowl, whisk the flour, sugar and a pinch of salt.

Whisk in the eggs, butter and lemon zest until smooth- about 3 minutes.

Pour the batter into the dish and top with the raspberries.

Bake about 30 minutes, until the clafoutis is set and golden.

Let cool slightly.

Dust with powdered sugar.

Cut into wedges and serve.

Enjoy!

*This dish can also be made with cherries.

