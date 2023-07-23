Ingredients:
2 cups fresh raspberries
1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
2 cups chocolate chips
3 tbs. vegetable oil
Flaky sea salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Add Greek yogurt to a bowl and stir in fresh raspberries.
- Mix gently so the berries don’t break apart.
- Form clusters with a spoon and put them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Put them in the freezer overnight (or at least two hours, until they get hard.)
- Once the clusters are frozen, melt the chocolate chips, using a double boiler or the microwave. Be careful not to burn the chocolate!
- When the chips are melted, add vegetable oil and mix well to help make it nice and smooth.
- Take the yogurt clusters out of the freezer and dip them in the melted chocolate.
- Put them on parchment paper and sprinkle with flaky sea salt then place them back in the freezer until they harden again. This doesn’t take long- just a few minutes.
- Take them out when you’re ready to serve. Note: they will begin to melt if not eaten soon.
Enjoy!
