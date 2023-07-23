Ingredients:

2 cups fresh raspberries

1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

2 cups chocolate chips

3 tbs. vegetable oil

Flaky sea salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Add Greek yogurt to a bowl and stir in fresh raspberries.

Mix gently so the berries don’t break apart.

Form clusters with a spoon and put them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Put them in the freezer overnight (or at least two hours, until they get hard.)

Once the clusters are frozen, melt the chocolate chips, using a double boiler or the microwave. Be careful not to burn the chocolate!

When the chips are melted, add vegetable oil and mix well to help make it nice and smooth.

Take the yogurt clusters out of the freezer and dip them in the melted chocolate.

Put them on parchment paper and sprinkle with flaky sea salt then place them back in the freezer until they harden again. This doesn’t take long- just a few minutes.

Take them out when you’re ready to serve. Note: they will begin to melt if not eaten soon.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.