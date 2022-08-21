(WSVN) - It’s time for dessert. We have one that we’re sure will become your favorite. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

3 large eggs (at room temperature)

1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3/4 tsp. almond extract

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1 1/2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen

2 tbs. turbinado sugar (raw sugar)

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Confectioners sugar for dusting, optional

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

butter, whisking until combined and smooth. Add the ricotta mixture to the dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until just combined. Don’t overmix.

Gently fold in the raspberries, being careful not to over mix or the batter will turn pink. Grease a 9-inch springform pan generously with nonstick cooking spray. Scrape the batter evenly into the pan and sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar and sliced almonds.

Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Remove the pan from the oven and place on a cooling rack. Let the cake cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Carefully remove the sides of the springform pan.

Dust the cake with confectioner’s sugar, if desired.

Cut the cake into slices and serve.

Enjoy!

