Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
3 large eggs (at room temperature)
1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
3/4 tsp. almond extract
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
1 1/2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
2 tbs. turbinado sugar (raw sugar)
1/2 cup sliced almonds
Confectioners sugar for dusting, optional
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the ricotta cheese, eggs, vanilla, and almond extract. Gradually add in the melted
butter, whisking until combined and smooth.
- Add the ricotta mixture to the dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until just combined. Don’t overmix.
Gently fold in the raspberries, being careful not to over mix or the batter will turn pink.
- Grease a 9-inch springform pan generously with nonstick cooking spray. Scrape the batter evenly into the pan and sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar and sliced almonds.
- Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Remove the pan from the oven and place on a cooling rack. Let the cake cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Carefully remove the sides of the springform pan.
- Dust the cake with confectioner’s sugar, if desired.
- Cut the cake into slices and serve.
Enjoy!
