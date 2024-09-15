(WSVN) - It’s time for dinner, and what could be better than Italian comfort food? But this recipe might be a bit of a surprise! It’s a ramen noodle lasagna. That’s what we’re cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

6 packages of ramen noodles

1 jar tomato sauce (24 oz.)

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 ½ cups half and half (or heavy cream)

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 tbs. Italian seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray an 8 X 8 casserole dish with cooking oil.

Set onto a baking tray and set aside.

Place the ramen noodle squares into a baking dish.

Depending on the size of your dish, break them in half if you need to.

Sprinkle one of the ramen seasoning packets (included) over the noodles.

Cover with tomato sauce, followed by a cup and a half of half and half or heavy whipping cream, and one cup of ricotta cheese.

Spread over the top of noodles to combine.

Add 2 cups mozzarella cheese and sprinkle grated parmesan cheese over that and add the Italian seasoning.

Put the baking dish on the tray and take it to the oven.

Bake for about 30 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted.

Let rest a couple of minutes for the cheese to set, then serve it up.

Enjoy!

