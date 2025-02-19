(WSVN) - The South Beach Wine and Food Festival kicks off tomorrow and one South Florida hotspot is featuring one of its most popular and easiest dishes to make. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Cesar Zapata

The Restaurant: Phuc Yea, Miami

The Dish: PY Noodles

Ingredients:

16 oz egg noodles or ramen noodles

2 tbsp neutral oil (grape seed oil)

Garlic Butter Sauce:

8 tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter

12 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp chicken broth or water (to loosen the sauce)

Garnish:

4 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp chopped chives

Method of Preparation:

Cook the Noodles:

Boil water in a pot and cook the egg noodles according to package instructions until just tender.

Drain and toss with a little oil to prevent sticking.

Make the Garlic Butter Sauce:

In a wok or large pan, melt the butter over medium-low heat.

Add the minced garlic and sauté until fragrant but not browned.

Stir in oyster sauce.

Add a splash of chicken broth or water to loosen the sauce slightly.

Toss the Noodles:

Increase the heat to medium-high and toss in the cooked noodles.

Stir well to coat every strand with the sauce.

Finish and Serve:

Remove from heat and plate the noodles.

Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped chives.

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

(305) 602-3710

www.phucyea.com

Belkys joins Dan Le Batard as the hosts of “A Sunset Feast sponsored by Grove Bay Hospitality Group & Friends” on Sunday for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.