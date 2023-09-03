It’s hot and steamy outside, so why not cool off with a delicious, flavorful salad? That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds ripe tomatoes, different sizes- cut into bite-sized pieces

3 cups chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup coarsely chopped parsley leaves and stems

1 ½ ounces Parmesan, chopped or crumbled (about 1/3 cup)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup kalamata olives, torn in half and pitted

3 tbs. drained capers

1 tbs. fresh lemon juice or more to taste

1 small garlic clove, grated

Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, stir together the tomatoes, chickpeas, parsley, Parmesan, olive oil, capers, lemon juice and garlic.

Season lightly with salt and stir again. Let sit for ten minutes or up to two hours at room temperature.

Before serving, taste and add more salt and lemon juice until it tastes bright. The balance is largely dependent on your tomatoes.

Serve this salad at room temperature.

This salad keeps well in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Enjoy!

