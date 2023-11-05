Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
¾ cup granulated sugar
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup 100% pure pumpkin
1 large egg, at room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
cream cheese frosting (store-bought or homemade)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or Silpat baking mats. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and salt. Set aside.
- Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugars together until creamy and smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula, as necessary.
- Add the pumpkin, egg and vanilla and beat until smooth.
- Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until just combined. Don’t over-mix.
- Use a cookie scoop or spoon to drop the cookie dough by rounded tablespoon onto the prepared baking sheets.
- Bake for 14 to 18 minutes or until edges are firm but cookies are still soft in the center.
- Cool on baking sheets for 2 to 5 minutes; transfer to wire cooling racks to cool completely.
- Frost the cooled cookies with cream cheese frosting and enjoy!
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.