Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup 100% pure pumpkin

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

cream cheese frosting (store-bought or homemade)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or Silpat baking mats. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and salt. Set aside.

Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, beat the butter and sugars together until creamy and smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula, as necessary.

Add the pumpkin, egg and vanilla and beat until smooth.

Add the dry ingredients and mix on low until just combined. Don’t over-mix.

Use a cookie scoop or spoon to drop the cookie dough by rounded tablespoon onto the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 14 to 18 minutes or until edges are firm but cookies are still soft in the center.

Cool on baking sheets for 2 to 5 minutes; transfer to wire cooling racks to cool completely.

Frost the cooled cookies with cream cheese frosting and enjoy!

