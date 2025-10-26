(WSVN) - Ingredients:
¼ cup unsalted butter
2 cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 tbs. ground cinnamon
2 tsp. ground ginger
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 15-oz. can pumpkin puree
1 ½ cups milk
2 large eggs
Butter, maple syrup and chocolate chips (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 425 degrees and butter a rimmed 13 X 18-inch baking sheet.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In a medium bowl or large measuring cup, whisk together the pumpkin, buttermilk, and eggs.
- Make a well in the center of the flour mixture then pour in the pumpkin mixture and melted butter.
- Fold the dry ingredients into the wet by scooping from the bottom and folding over the top, turning the bowl as you go, until combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
- Smooth the top and if you’d like, sprinkle with chocolate chips.
- Bake the pancake until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean and it is golden brown on the edges- about 15 to 18 minutes.
- Let the pancake cool for 5 minutes then slice and serve warm with butter and maple syrup if desired.
Enjoy!
Note: We halved the recipe on our Bite segment. This full recipe serves 6-8 people.
