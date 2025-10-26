(WSVN) - Ingredients:

¼ cup unsalted butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tbs. ground cinnamon

2 tsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 15-oz. can pumpkin puree

1 ½ cups milk

2 large eggs

Butter, maple syrup and chocolate chips (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees and butter a rimmed 13 X 18-inch baking sheet.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a medium bowl or large measuring cup, whisk together the pumpkin, buttermilk, and eggs.

Make a well in the center of the flour mixture then pour in the pumpkin mixture and melted butter.

Fold the dry ingredients into the wet by scooping from the bottom and folding over the top, turning the bowl as you go, until combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Smooth the top and if you’d like, sprinkle with chocolate chips.

Bake the pancake until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean and it is golden brown on the edges- about 15 to 18 minutes.

Let the pancake cool for 5 minutes then slice and serve warm with butter and maple syrup if desired.

Enjoy!

Note: We halved the recipe on our Bite segment. This full recipe serves 6-8 people.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.