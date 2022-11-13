What’s on the menu today? A sweet and spicy fall treat.

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups whole wheat flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

1 cup pumpkin (canned)

2 large eggs at room temperature

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/3 cup coconut oil melted and cooled to room temp

1/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk at room temp (or use the milk of your choice)

1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Turbinado sugar (raw sugar) and- or- old fashioned oats to sprinkle on muffin tops (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners or grease the cups with non-stick spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Set aside.

In another bowl, mix together the pumpkin, eggs, maple syrup, coconut oil, milk and vanilla extract.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir until combined.

Using an ice cream scooper to ensure evenly baked muffins, scoop the batter into the prepared cups. Sprinkle the tops with Turbinado sugar or old-fashioned oats- or both!

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Let cool and serve.

Enjoy this wonderful taste of Fall!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.