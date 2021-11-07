(WSVN) - Fall days call for something sweet, and there’s nothing like warm home baked treats this time of year. That’s what on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1 cup pumpkin puree (not pie filling)
- 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs (room temperature)
- 1/4 cup melted butter, slightly cooled
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup buttermilk (or water)
- 1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
- raw sugar to sprinkle on top (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease a pan generously with nonstick cooking spray or butter. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients: eggs, pumpkin, brown sugar, white sugar, melted butter, oil, buttermilk (or water) and vanilla extract.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir until just combined. Don’t over mix!
- Pour the pumpkin batter into the loaf pan and sprinkle generously with the raw sugar.
- Place the pan in the over and bake for 45-60 minutes (oven temperatures vary, so keep an eye on it).
- The pumpkin bread is done when a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes in the pan. Remove from pan and let cool completely on a cooling rack.
Slice, serve and enjoy!
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.