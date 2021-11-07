(WSVN) - Fall days call for something sweet, and there’s nothing like warm home baked treats this time of year. That’s what on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1 cup pumpkin puree (not pie filling)

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs (room temperature)

1/4 cup melted butter, slightly cooled

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup buttermilk (or water)

1 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

raw sugar to sprinkle on top (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a pan generously with nonstick cooking spray or butter. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients: eggs, pumpkin, brown sugar, white sugar, melted butter, oil, buttermilk (or water) and vanilla extract.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir until just combined. Don’t over mix!

Pour the pumpkin batter into the loaf pan and sprinkle generously with the raw sugar.

Place the pan in the over and bake for 45-60 minutes (oven temperatures vary, so keep an eye on it).

The pumpkin bread is done when a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes in the pan. Remove from pan and let cool completely on a cooling rack.

Slice, serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.