(WSVN) - A scrumptious and crispy treat that’s good as an appetizer or with your meal. Puff pastry with a twist is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 sheets puff pastry

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour, or as needed

8½ oz ricotta cheese

8½ oz pesto

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius).

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and dust lightly with flour.

Lay puff pastry on a flat work surface. Cut a 12-inch circle from each sheet. Transfer one circle to the prepared baking sheet.

Drain the oil from the pesto and set aside.

Spread ricotta evenly over the pastry circle. Top with an even layer of pesto.

Lay the second pastry circle on top. Set a small glass upside down in the middle of the circle.

Cut the circle, away from the glass, into four equal quarters. Cut each quarter in half, then each eighth in half, to make 16 equal strips. Remove glass.

Twist strips twice, two at a time in the opposite direction, then pinch ends together. Repeat with remaining strips to make a pinwheel shape.

Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

Servings: 8

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.