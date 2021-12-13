(WSVN) - A scrumptious and crispy treat that’s good as an appetizer or with your meal. Puff pastry with a twist is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 sheets puff pastry
2 teaspoons all-purpose flour, or as needed
8½ oz ricotta cheese
8½ oz pesto
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius).
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper and dust lightly with flour.
- Lay puff pastry on a flat work surface. Cut a 12-inch circle from each sheet. Transfer one circle to the prepared baking sheet.
- Drain the oil from the pesto and set aside.
- Spread ricotta evenly over the pastry circle. Top with an even layer of pesto.
- Lay the second pastry circle on top. Set a small glass upside down in the middle of the circle.
- Cut the circle, away from the glass, into four equal quarters. Cut each quarter in half, then each eighth in half, to make 16 equal strips. Remove glass.
- Twist strips twice, two at a time in the opposite direction, then pinch ends together. Repeat with remaining strips to make a pinwheel shape.
- Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is browned, 25 to 30 minutes.
Servings: 8
Enjoy!
