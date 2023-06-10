Total time: 45 minutes

Active time: 25 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet onion

1 medium green bell pepper

1 medium red bell pepper

1/4 bunch + 2 tablespoons

fresh Italian parsley

4 cloves garlic

1 orange, for juice

1 lemon, for juice

2 limes, for juice

1 Scotch bonnet (or red

habanero) pepper

3 lb boneless pork shoulder

(or picnic)

Large zip-top bag

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon

kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions/Method of Preparation:

Chop onion, bell peppers, and parsley. Smash garlic. Juice orange (1/2 cup), lemon (2 tablespoons), and limes (2 tablespoons). Halve Scotch bonnet

(or red habanero) pepper, remove membrane and seeds (if desired), and chop finely. Cut pork into 1-inch chunks

(wash hands). Place in bag: onions, bell peppers, Scotch bonnet (or red habanero) pepper, 1/4 cup parsley, garlic, 1 tablespoon salt, pepper, thyme, citrus juices, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce; add pork (wash hands), seal bag, and knead to coat. Chill 2 hours (or overnight) to marinate. Preheat oven to 375°F. Transfer pork mixture and marinade to deep, 9-inch baking dish and cover with foil. Bake 1 1/2-2 hours until pork is 195°F (for shreddable). Remove from oven. Increase oven to broil on HIGH. Line baking sheet with foil. Remove pork from dish and arrange on baking sheet. Pour juices from dish into large saucepan, blend with immersion blender until smooth, and bring to a boil on high. Reduce heat to medium and simmer 15-20 minutes until sauce has thickened slightly. Drizzle pork with oil, sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and toss to coat. Broil 3-5 minutes until well browned Serve pork drizzled with sauce and sprinkled with remaining 2 tablespoons parsley.

Note: Use caution when handling spicy peppers; gloves are recommended.