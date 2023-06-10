Total time: 50 minutes
Active time: 20 minutes
Serves 8

Ingredients:
3 cloves garlic
1 medium white onion
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro
1 small green bell pepper
1 medium tomato
4 green onions
1 (15.5 oz) can pigeon peas
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups white rice
3 cups water
1 cube chicken bouillon
1 (0.17 oz) packet sazón with
azafrán seasoning

Directions/Method of Preparation:

  1. Chop garlic, white onion (1 cup), cilantro
    (1/2 cup), pepper (1/2 cup), and tomato.
    Slice green onions. Drain peas.
  2. Preheat 4-quart stockpot on medium-high
    2-3 minutes; place oil in pot. Stir in white onions,
    cilantro, peppers, and garlic; cook and stir
    5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and salt;
    cook 1 more minute.
  3. Stir in peas, green onions, rice, water, bouillon
    cube, and sazón until blended. Reduce heat to
    medium-low and bring to a boil. Boil 5 minutes.
  4. Reduce heat to low and cover: cook
    18-20 minutes until rice is tender and liquid has
    been absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand
    5 minutes; uncover, fluff with fork, and serve.

