Total time: 50 minutes

Active time: 20 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients:

3 cloves garlic

1 medium white onion

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro

1 small green bell pepper

1 medium tomato

4 green onions

1 (15.5 oz) can pigeon peas

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups white rice

3 cups water

1 cube chicken bouillon

1 (0.17 oz) packet sazón with

azafrán seasoning

Directions/Method of Preparation:

Chop garlic, white onion (1 cup), cilantro

(1/2 cup), pepper (1/2 cup), and tomato.

Slice green onions. Drain peas. Preheat 4-quart stockpot on medium-high

2-3 minutes; place oil in pot. Stir in white onions,

cilantro, peppers, and garlic; cook and stir

5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and salt;

cook 1 more minute. Stir in peas, green onions, rice, water, bouillon

cube, and sazón until blended. Reduce heat to

medium-low and bring to a boil. Boil 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and cover: cook

18-20 minutes until rice is tender and liquid has

been absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand

5 minutes; uncover, fluff with fork, and serve.

