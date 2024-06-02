(WSVN) - Breakfast is one of our favorite meals of the day, and we have a recipe that is delicious but also very healthy. Protein pancakes are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup old-fashioned oatmeal

¼ cup almond milk

1/3 cup egg whites

2 tbs. Greek yogurt

1 scoop protein powder (your favorite)

1 tsp. chia seeds

½ banana

Your favorite pancakes toppings

Method of Preparation:

Blend milk, yogurt, banana, chia seeds and egg whites. Gradually add oatmeal and protein powder. Blend until smooth.

Place a pan over medium heat.

Add oil or cooking spray so the pancakes don’t stick.

Pour in a small amount of batter and cook 2 or 3 pancakes at a time. They should be small enough to flip easily.

When the pancakes start to bubble flip them over and cook the other side- just a minute or two on each side. When golden brown they’re done!

Serve with your favorite pancake toppings.

Enjoy!

