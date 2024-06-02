(WSVN) - Breakfast is one of our favorite meals of the day, and we have a recipe that is delicious but also very healthy. Protein pancakes are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1/3 cup old-fashioned oatmeal
¼ cup almond milk
1/3 cup egg whites
2 tbs. Greek yogurt
1 scoop protein powder (your favorite)
1 tsp. chia seeds
½ banana
Your favorite pancakes toppings
Method of Preparation:
- Blend milk, yogurt, banana, chia seeds and egg whites. Gradually add oatmeal and protein powder. Blend until smooth.
- Place a pan over medium heat.
- Add oil or cooking spray so the pancakes don’t stick.
- Pour in a small amount of batter and cook 2 or 3 pancakes at a time. They should be small enough to flip easily.
- When the pancakes start to bubble flip them over and cook the other side- just a minute or two on each side. When golden brown they’re done!
- Serve with your favorite pancake toppings.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.