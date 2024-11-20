(WSVN) - How about some scrumptious shrimp with a tasty sauce? Seafood is on the menu tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Carolina Sánchez
The Restaurant: Momento, Miami
The Dish: Prawns with Encocado Sauce
Ingredients:
15 Prawns
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons Olive Oil
Encocado Sauce:
2 tablespoons Olive Oil
1 Red Bell Pepper
1 Green Bell Pepper
1 tablespoon Annatto (Achiote) Oil
2 Pearl Onions
2 Garlic cloves
1 tablespoon Coconut Fat
1 tablespoon Tomato paste
2 cups Coconut Milk
1 tablespoon chopped Cilantro
1 cup Shrimp Stock
Method of Preparation:
- Chop all ingredients, then pulse in the blender or food processor until finely chopped.
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add sofrito and cook until vegetables soften.
- Add achiote oil, and coconut fat, then add the tomato paste and reduce for a few minutes.
- Add the coconut milk and cilantro and continue to reduce.
- Taste for salt and adjust as necessary.
- Strain the sauce.
- Clean and devein the prawns, then season both sides with salt.
- In a pan over medium-high heat with oil, sauté in a pan on both sides.
To Plate:
- Spoon cooked rice onto a plate, then top with shrimp, and pour a generous amount of sauce.
MOMENTO by Ikaro
1306 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136
(786) 909-5144
www.momentomiami.com
