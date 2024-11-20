(WSVN) - How about some scrumptious shrimp with a tasty sauce? Seafood is on the menu tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Carolina Sánchez

The Restaurant: Momento, Miami

The Dish: Prawns with Encocado Sauce

Ingredients:

15 Prawns

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

Encocado Sauce:

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Red Bell Pepper

1 Green Bell Pepper

1 tablespoon Annatto (Achiote) Oil

2 Pearl Onions

2 Garlic cloves

1 tablespoon Coconut Fat

1 tablespoon Tomato paste

2 cups Coconut Milk

1 tablespoon chopped Cilantro

1 cup Shrimp Stock

Method of Preparation:

Chop all ingredients, then pulse in the blender or food processor until finely chopped.

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add sofrito and cook until vegetables soften.

Add achiote oil, and coconut fat, then add the tomato paste and reduce for a few minutes.

Add the coconut milk and cilantro and continue to reduce.

Taste for salt and adjust as necessary.

Strain the sauce.

Clean and devein the prawns, then season both sides with salt.

In a pan over medium-high heat with oil, sauté in a pan on both sides.

To Plate:

Spoon cooked rice onto a plate, then top with shrimp, and pour a generous amount of sauce.

MOMENTO by Ikaro

1306 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136

(786) 909-5144

www.momentomiami.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.