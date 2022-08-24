(WSVN) - Some people believe you should not touch a classic, but that did not stop a chef from putting his own spin on a traditional Cuban dish — and customers say it’s delicious. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jorge Ramos
The Restaurant: Cebada Rooftop, Coral Gables
The Dish: Prawns Enchilados

Ingredients:
Ingredients for enchilada butter:
Prawn shells
4 carrots
1/2 bunch celery
4 large shallots
5 cloves of garlic
2 serrano peppers
2 cans of pimiento peppers
2 pounds butter
2 cups white wine

Ingredients for Prawns:
A pound of prawns
Salt
Adobo
Thick-cut toast
Enchilada Butter
Chives

Method of Preparation:

For enchilada butter:

  • Add all ingredients to a pot, cook down for 30 minutes, add to blender until smooth, and strain.

For prawns:

  • Add salt and adobo to shelled prawns. Grill until cooked 90%. Add prawns to pan and squeeze prawn heads to release juice. Add enchilada butter.

To Plate:
Serve over buttered toast and top with chives.

Cebada Rooftop
124 Giralda Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
786-409-2287
cebadarooftop.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox