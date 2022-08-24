(WSVN) - Some people believe you should not touch a classic, but that did not stop a chef from putting his own spin on a traditional Cuban dish — and customers say it’s delicious. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jorge Ramos

The Restaurant: Cebada Rooftop, Coral Gables

The Dish: Prawns Enchilados

Ingredients:

Ingredients for enchilada butter:

Prawn shells

4 carrots

1/2 bunch celery

4 large shallots

5 cloves of garlic

2 serrano peppers

2 cans of pimiento peppers

2 pounds butter

2 cups white wine

Ingredients for Prawns:

A pound of prawns

Salt

Adobo

Thick-cut toast

Enchilada Butter

Chives

Method of Preparation:

For enchilada butter:

Add all ingredients to a pot, cook down for 30 minutes, add to blender until smooth, and strain.

For prawns:

Add salt and adobo to shelled prawns. Grill until cooked 90%. Add prawns to pan and squeeze prawn heads to release juice. Add enchilada butter.

To Plate :

Serve over buttered toast and top with chives.

Cebada Rooftop

124 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-409-2287

cebadarooftop.com



Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.