(WSVN) - Some people believe you should not touch a classic, but that did not stop a chef from putting his own spin on a traditional Cuban dish — and customers say it’s delicious. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jorge Ramos
The Restaurant: Cebada Rooftop, Coral Gables
The Dish: Prawns Enchilados
Ingredients:
Ingredients for enchilada butter:
Prawn shells
4 carrots
1/2 bunch celery
4 large shallots
5 cloves of garlic
2 serrano peppers
2 cans of pimiento peppers
2 pounds butter
2 cups white wine
Ingredients for Prawns:
A pound of prawns
Salt
Adobo
Thick-cut toast
Enchilada Butter
Chives
Method of Preparation:
For enchilada butter:
- Add all ingredients to a pot, cook down for 30 minutes, add to blender until smooth, and strain.
For prawns:
- Add salt and adobo to shelled prawns. Grill until cooked 90%. Add prawns to pan and squeeze prawn heads to release juice. Add enchilada butter.
To Plate:
Serve over buttered toast and top with chives.
Cebada Rooftop
124 Giralda Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
786-409-2287
cebadarooftop.com
