Pot Pie/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Sick of turkey sandwiches? We’ve got a recipe that makes a whole new meal of leftovers! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Pot Pie

Ingredients:

2 refrigerated pie crusts

2 cups shredded turkey or chicken

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/3 cup diced onion

2 medium carrots, sliced

2 stalks celery, sliced

1 tbs. garlic powder

1/3 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp. dry thyme

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 3/4 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 egg

Method of Preparation:

Heat butter over high medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the onions, carrots, celery and garlic powder. Stir and sauté until tender.

Add salt, pepper, thyme and parsley. Whisk together the flour and chicken broth to make a slurry, stirring until the lumps are gone. Add that to the pan, along with heavy cream.

Simmer and stir for ten minutes until the sauce thickens, then add shredded turkey or chicken and frozen peas. Stir to combine and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Spray the bottom of a pie pan with non-stick spray, then put pie dough in and press down, making sure it conforms to the pan. Pour the filling in, then put the other pie dough crust on top and trim off the extra. Seal the edges with a fork. Slice a few small slits in the center to vent steam. Beat the egg, and use a pastry brush to brush the egg wash over the crust.

Bake for 45 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Remove from oven.

To Plate:

– Let cool for ten minutes, slice and serve.

Serves: 8

