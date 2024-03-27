(WSVN) - Whip up a creamy side dish that goes great with lamp chops. That’s what cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Vincent Catala
The Restaurant: Villa Azur, Miami Beach
The Dish: Polenta & Lamb Chops
Ingredients:
1 cup polenta
6 cup milk
1 cup brown butter
salt /pepper
sage 8 oz sliced
grated parmesan 8 oz
olive oil
Lamb chops:
3 lamb chops, frenched
Salt and pepper, to taste
Olive oil
3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
Fresh sage leaves
Butter
Pistachio powder
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
- In a pot over medium-high heat, roast polenta with about a tablespoon of olive oil, until the grains start to open. Be careful not to burn.
- Turn down the heat to medium, then season with salt and add chopped sage.
- Stir and add butter, and slowly add milk until all incorporated.
- When cornmeal starts to bubble, add heavy cream and parmesan and stir until creamy.
Lamb chops:
- Season the lamb chops generously with salt and pepper on both sides.
- Heat a skillet over high heat and add a little olive oil.
- Sear the lamb chops for a few minutes on each side until nicely browned.
- Add the chopped garlic and fresh sage to the skillet, and continue cooking for another minute until fragrant.
- Add a knob of butter to the skillet and flip the lamb chops so that the seared side is facing up.
- Sprinkle pistachio powder over the lamb chops and drizzle with melted butter.
- Top each lamb chop with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
- Cover the skillet and let the lamb chops rest for a few minutes off the heat to allow the flavors to meld together. Serve hot.
Villa Azur
309 23rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 763-8688
www.villaazurmiamibeach.com
