(WSVN) - Whip up a creamy side dish that goes great with lamp chops. That’s what cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Vincent Catala

The Restaurant: Villa Azur, Miami Beach

The Dish: Polenta & Lamb Chops

Ingredients:

1 cup polenta

6 cup milk

1 cup brown butter

salt /pepper

sage 8 oz sliced

grated parmesan 8 oz

olive oil

Lamb chops:

3 lamb chops, frenched

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

Fresh sage leaves

Butter

Pistachio powder

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

In a pot over medium-high heat, roast polenta with about a tablespoon of olive oil, until the grains start to open. Be careful not to burn.

Turn down the heat to medium, then season with salt and add chopped sage.

Stir and add butter, and slowly add milk until all incorporated.

When cornmeal starts to bubble, add heavy cream and parmesan and stir until creamy.

Lamb chops:

Season the lamb chops generously with salt and pepper on both sides.

Heat a skillet over high heat and add a little olive oil.

Sear the lamb chops for a few minutes on each side until nicely browned.

Add the chopped garlic and fresh sage to the skillet, and continue cooking for another minute until fragrant.

Add a knob of butter to the skillet and flip the lamb chops so that the seared side is facing up.

Sprinkle pistachio powder over the lamb chops and drizzle with melted butter.

Top each lamb chop with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Cover the skillet and let the lamb chops rest for a few minutes off the heat to allow the flavors to meld together. Serve hot.

Villa Azur

309 23rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 763-8688

www.villaazurmiamibeach.com

