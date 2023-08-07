(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for a seafood dish that’s light in calories but heavy on flavor, you might be in luck. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys

Ingredients:

2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot or onion, thinly sliced

salt and pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 cups marinara sauce

1 cup vegetable stock

2 5-ounce sea bass fillets

crusty bread like focaccia for serving and herbs for garnish (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add the shallot, stirring until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and pepper flakes, stirring until fragrant, about 30 seconds more.

Pour in the marinara sauce and stock and raise the heat to bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer, stirring occasionally, and season with salt and pepper.

Add the fish to the sauce, adjusting the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook, spooning the sauce over the fillets occasionally, until the fish is opaque and easily flakes when touched, about 6-8 minutes. If they are not fully submerged, turn them over halfway. (Thick fillets will take a little longer.)

Serve the fish with tomato sauce on top. Garnish with herbs and serve with crusty bread for dipping.

Enjoy!

