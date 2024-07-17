(WSVN) - This recipe is a reel catch with a tasty sauce to top it all off. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Stuart Dove

The Restaurant: Pierre’s Restaurant, Islamorada

The Dish: Poached Mahi Mahi

Ingredients:

8 oz mahi mahi

1/4 cup vodka

1/4 ml heavy cream

1/4 cup fish stock

1 oz tarragon

1oz thyme

3 garlic cloves – crushed

3 oz shallots

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Heat the olive oil and sautee the garlic and shallots until they soften.

Add thyme, tarragon and salt, then remove pan from heat to add vodka.

Return to heat and when alcohol cooks out, add fish stock.

When liquid reduces by 25%, add cream.

Bring to boil, then season mahi mahi with salt and pepper and add to sauce.

Cook for about 10-12 minutes.

Take out fish, and strain sauce to remove thyme, tarragon and garlic, and place back on heat to thicken a little more before serving.

To Plate:

Place fish on plate and drizzle sauce on top.

Recommended: serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Pierre’s Restaurant

81600 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036

www.moradabaykeys.com

(305) 664-3225

