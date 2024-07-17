(WSVN) - This recipe is a reel catch with a tasty sauce to top it all off. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Stuart Dove
The Restaurant: Pierre’s Restaurant, Islamorada
The Dish: Poached Mahi Mahi
Ingredients:
8 oz mahi mahi
1/4 cup vodka
1/4 ml heavy cream
1/4 cup fish stock
1 oz tarragon
1oz thyme
3 garlic cloves – crushed
3 oz shallots
2 tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the olive oil and sautee the garlic and shallots until they soften.
- Add thyme, tarragon and salt, then remove pan from heat to add vodka.
- Return to heat and when alcohol cooks out, add fish stock.
- When liquid reduces by 25%, add cream.
- Bring to boil, then season mahi mahi with salt and pepper and add to sauce.
- Cook for about 10-12 minutes.
- Take out fish, and strain sauce to remove thyme, tarragon and garlic, and place back on heat to thicken a little more before serving.
To Plate:
- Place fish on plate and drizzle sauce on top.
- Recommended: serve with mashed potatoes and asparagus.
Pierre’s Restaurant
81600 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036
www.moradabaykeys.com
(305) 664-3225
