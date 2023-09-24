Ingredients:
Flour Tortillas- 9 inch
Sliced pepperoni
Sliced mozzarella cheese
2 tsp. marinara sauce
oregano to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Place the pepperoni slices in a pan set to medium in a round shape the circumference of the tortilla you’re going to use.
- Cover with 2-3 slices of mozzarella cheese.
- Place the tortilla on top and press down lightly.
- Let everything melt onto the tortilla and then loosen it up and flip it in the pan or carefully using some tongs.
- Add 2 tsp. of marinara down the middle and some oregano on top.
- Lift the bottom of the tortilla crisp up then slide it off the pan onto a cutting board.
- Let it cool for a moment and then roll it up slowly and slice it down the middle.
- Serve right away while still warm.
Enjoy!
