Ingredients:

Flour Tortillas- 9 inch

Sliced pepperoni

Sliced mozzarella cheese

2 tsp. marinara sauce

oregano to taste

Method of Preparation:

Place the pepperoni slices in a pan set to medium in a round shape the circumference of the tortilla you’re going to use.

Cover with 2-3 slices of mozzarella cheese.

Place the tortilla on top and press down lightly.

Let everything melt onto the tortilla and then loosen it up and flip it in the pan or carefully using some tongs.

Add 2 tsp. of marinara down the middle and some oregano on top.

Lift the bottom of the tortilla crisp up then slide it off the pan onto a cutting board.

Let it cool for a moment and then roll it up slowly and slice it down the middle.

Serve right away while still warm.

Enjoy!

