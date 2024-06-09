Ingredients:

2 4-5 ounce salmon fillets

Salt and pepper to taste

Garlic powder to taste

2-3 tsp. each Dijon mustard

1 tsp. each honey

3 tbs. each pistachio, shelled and crushed

Juice of one lemon

Method of Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Crush your pistachios.

Pat salmon dry with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper.

Spread Dijon mustard on, then drizzle honey on the salmon fillets.

Add crushed pistachios to the salmon and press them in so they stick.

Bake for 15-17 minutes.

Serve with fresh lemon juice on top.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.