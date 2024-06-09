Ingredients:
2 4-5 ounce salmon fillets
Salt and pepper to taste
Garlic powder to taste
2-3 tsp. each Dijon mustard
1 tsp. each honey
3 tbs. each pistachio, shelled and crushed
Juice of one lemon
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
- Crush your pistachios.
- Pat salmon dry with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper.
- Spread Dijon mustard on, then drizzle honey on the salmon fillets.
- Add crushed pistachios to the salmon and press them in so they stick.
- Bake for 15-17 minutes.
- Serve with fresh lemon juice on top.
Enjoy!
