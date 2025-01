(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Greek yogurt

¾ cups pistachios

4 tbs. honey

Juice of half a lime

Pistachios for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a blender, add yogurt, pistachios, honey and lime juice.

Blend well and scoop the mixture into a pan.

Freeze overnight.

Let thaw for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Garnish with crushed pistachios.

