(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 and a half pounds pork tenderloin

1 cup unsalted shelled pistachios

3 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves or 1 tsp. dry

2 tbs. olive oil

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375.

Lightly grease a baking sheet or casserole dish with olive oil.

In a food processor, add the pistachios, garlic, rosemary, cayenne and salt and pepper. Blend well or do a rough chop, whichever you prefer.

Pour the mixture on a piece of parchment paper.

Dry the pork with a paper towel and rub both sides with olive oil.

Then, dredge the pork in the pistachio mixture to fully coat it on all sides.

Transfer the pork to a baking sheet and roast in the oven until your thermometer reaches 155 degrees, about 30 minutes.

Removed from the oven, slice the pork into ½ inch pieces and serve.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.