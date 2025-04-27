(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 and a half pounds pork tenderloin
1 cup unsalted shelled pistachios
3 garlic cloves
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves or 1 tsp. dry
2 tbs. olive oil
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 375.
  • Lightly grease a baking sheet or casserole dish with olive oil.
  • In a food processor, add the pistachios, garlic, rosemary, cayenne and salt and pepper. Blend well or do a rough chop, whichever you prefer.
  • Pour the mixture on a piece of parchment paper.
  • Dry the pork with a paper towel and rub both sides with olive oil.
  • Then, dredge the pork in the pistachio mixture to fully coat it on all sides.
  • Transfer the pork to a baking sheet and roast in the oven until your thermometer reaches 155 degrees, about 30 minutes.
  • Removed from the oven, slice the pork into ½ inch pieces and serve.

Enjoy!

