(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 and a half pounds pork tenderloin
1 cup unsalted shelled pistachios
3 garlic cloves
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves or 1 tsp. dry
2 tbs. olive oil
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 375.
- Lightly grease a baking sheet or casserole dish with olive oil.
- In a food processor, add the pistachios, garlic, rosemary, cayenne and salt and pepper. Blend well or do a rough chop, whichever you prefer.
- Pour the mixture on a piece of parchment paper.
- Dry the pork with a paper towel and rub both sides with olive oil.
- Then, dredge the pork in the pistachio mixture to fully coat it on all sides.
- Transfer the pork to a baking sheet and roast in the oven until your thermometer reaches 155 degrees, about 30 minutes.
- Removed from the oven, slice the pork into ½ inch pieces and serve.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.