It’s a cheesy classic that you can spread on a sandwich or get it in a dip. That’s what’s on the menu this morning, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 (4 oz.) jar of diced pimentos, drained
1 jalapeno (chopped) optional
1/2 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 cup extra-sharp cheddar, grated
1 cup Colby Jack cheese, grated (you can also use two cups Mexican blend cheese)
1/2 tsp. hot sauce
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. cayenne
1/2 tsp. salt
Butter crackers for serving
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees and coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Drain red peppers and pimentos and pat dry with paper towels.
- Roughly chop the peppers and jalapeno and set aside.
- In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and both cheeses.
- Add hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, cayenne and salt.
- Stir to combine.
- Stir the pimento and pepper mixture into the cheese mixture.
- Spoon into the prepared baking dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes uncovered until bubbly and lightly browned.
Let cool a bit, then serve with butter crackers and enjoy!
