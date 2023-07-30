It’s a cheesy classic that you can spread on a sandwich or get it in a dip. That’s what’s on the menu this morning, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 (4 oz.) jar of diced pimentos, drained

1 jalapeno (chopped) optional

1/2 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup extra-sharp cheddar, grated

1 cup Colby Jack cheese, grated (you can also use two cups Mexican blend cheese)

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. cayenne

1/2 tsp. salt

Butter crackers for serving

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 350 degrees and coat an 8-inch-square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Drain red peppers and pimentos and pat dry with paper towels.

Roughly chop the peppers and jalapeno and set aside.

In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and both cheeses.

Add hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, cayenne and salt.

Stir to combine.

Stir the pimento and pepper mixture into the cheese mixture.

Spoon into the prepared baking dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes uncovered until bubbly and lightly browned.

Let cool a bit, then serve with butter crackers and enjoy!

