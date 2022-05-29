If you’re having friends over this weekend, you’ll want the recipe for a great appetizer. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry

6 hot dogs (your favorite brand)

6 slices cheddar cheese

1 egg (for egg wash)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Slice the puff pastry into 6 even rectangles. Place a slice of cheddar cheese on top of each pastry rectangle. Place a hot dog on the cheddar cheese and roll it up.

Slice each hot dog roll into 3 even pieces and place them evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Make sure to leave a one-inch gap in between the pieces.

For the egg wash, crack an egg into a small bowl, adding one teaspoon of water. Whisk to combine, then brush onto each pastry piece.

Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes, until the “pigs” are golden brown and delicious.

Enjoy!

