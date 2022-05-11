(WSVN) - One of the most popular sandwiches in the country gets a South Florida upgrade. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Pablo Elizaga

The Restaurant: The Mad Butcher, Miami

The Dish: Philly Cheese Steak

Ingredients:

10 to 12 ounces ribeye steak or petite sirloin and bacon

2 ounces Oaxaca cheese

2 hoagie rolls, toasted with butter

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup of arugula

1 tbsp. Béarnaise sauce (link for a classic béarnaise sauce: simplyrecipes.com/classic-bearnaise-sauce-recipe-5193246)

Method of Preparation:

The Mad Butcher smokes its meat for several hours, so here is an easier version you can do it home.

Trim off excess fat from meat and chop thin. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil. Spread out the meat in the skillet in a thin even layer. Cook for a minute or two and then stir to finish. Gather the meat and place the cheese on top to allow it to melt.

Butter the inside of a hoagie roll and place on the griddle to toast. Flip over and spread béarnaise sauce on one side, then add meat and cheese. Finish with arugula and close sandwich. Press down on sandwich to allow outside of bread to toast for a few seconds.

Place steak in the freezer on a sheet pan for about 10 minutes so it gets very cold but not frozen through.

Trim off any large pieces of fat normally around the edges of the steak, but some veins of fat in the middle of the steak are good. Slice the steak as thin as possible with a sharp knife. You won’t be able to get it paper thin without a meat slicer, but think of thick deli cut meat. Season steak with salt and pepper.

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the sliced steak. Spread out the steak in the skillet in a thin even layer so it covers as much surface area as possible. Cook for a minute or two and then stir to finish cooking the steak. It might need another minute or two, but it will cook very quickly.

The Mad Butcher

2300 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

786-391-1191

madbutcher.com

