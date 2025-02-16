(WSVN) - Ingredients:
¼ red onion
¼ bell pepper- any color
¼ cup chopped black olives
2 cups cauliflower rice
1 cup marinara sauce
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ cup pepperoni

Method of Preparation:

  • Chop your vegetables.
  • Heat skillet to medium heat.
  • Add cauliflower rice and top with chopped vegetables.
  • Spread sauce on top and cover with cheese and top with pepperoni.
  • Cover and let cook until the cheese melts and the vegetables steam through and soften- 7-10 minutes.

Enjoy!

