(WSVN) - Ingredients:
¼ red onion
¼ bell pepper- any color
¼ cup chopped black olives
2 cups cauliflower rice
1 cup marinara sauce
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ cup pepperoni
Method of Preparation:
- Chop your vegetables.
- Heat skillet to medium heat.
- Add cauliflower rice and top with chopped vegetables.
- Spread sauce on top and cover with cheese and top with pepperoni.
- Cover and let cook until the cheese melts and the vegetables steam through and soften- 7-10 minutes.
Enjoy!
