(WSVN) - Ingredients:

¼ red onion

¼ bell pepper- any color

¼ cup chopped black olives

2 cups cauliflower rice

1 cup marinara sauce

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup pepperoni

Method of Preparation:

Chop your vegetables.

Heat skillet to medium heat.

Add cauliflower rice and top with chopped vegetables.

Spread sauce on top and cover with cheese and top with pepperoni.

Cover and let cook until the cheese melts and the vegetables steam through and soften- 7-10 minutes.

Enjoy!

