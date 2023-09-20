The Chef: Gilbert Gonzalez

The Restaurant: Osteria del Teatro, North Bay Village

The Dish: Penne alla Vodka

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp of chopped shallots

1 Tbsp of butter

Salt & pepper

2 Tbsp of chopped fresh tomato

1oz of vodka

¼ cup of marinara

¼ cup of heavy cream

1 tbsp of parmesan cheese

6oz-8oz of cooked penne (al dente)

1 teaspoon of chopped basil

1 tbsp of olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Warm 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Then add shallots with butter and sautee’. Add chopped fresh tomato and sautee’ more. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Take the pan off the heat before adding the vodka.

Add marinara and reduce.

Stir in heavy cream, and cook to a rolling boil.

Add penne and cook for two more minutes.

Finish with parmesan and chopped basil.

Stir and plate.

Osteria del Teatro

1666 79th St Causeway #102

North Bay Village, FL 33141

(305) 538-7850

https://osteriadelteatro.miami/

