The Chef: Gilbert Gonzalez
The Restaurant: Osteria del Teatro, North Bay Village
The Dish: Penne alla Vodka
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp of chopped shallots
1 Tbsp of butter
Salt & pepper
2 Tbsp of chopped fresh tomato
1oz of vodka
¼ cup of marinara
¼ cup of heavy cream
1 tbsp of parmesan cheese
6oz-8oz of cooked penne (al dente)
1 teaspoon of chopped basil
1 tbsp of olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- Warm 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Then add shallots with butter and sautee’. Add chopped fresh tomato and sautee’ more. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Take the pan off the heat before adding the vodka.
- Add marinara and reduce.
- Stir in heavy cream, and cook to a rolling boil.
- Add penne and cook for two more minutes.
- Finish with parmesan and chopped basil.
- Stir and plate.
Osteria del Teatro
1666 79th St Causeway #102
North Bay Village, FL 33141
(305) 538-7850
https://osteriadelteatro.miami/
