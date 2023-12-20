Need a last-minute dessert idea for Christmas? We have that’s easy to make. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nicolas Caicedo
The Restaurant: La Brisa, Miami
The Dish: Pears & Cream

Ingredients:
3-4 pears (any kind)
red wine
1 cup sugar
1-2 cinnamon sticks
about an inch of peel from lemon and lime
tsp cloves
vanilla yogurt
granola (any kind)

Method of Preparation:

  • Peel the pears and remove the seeds, then cut them in half.
  • Place them in a medium-sized pot and pour in red wine (the wine should cover most of the pears).
  • Add sugar, cinnamon sticks, lemon and lime peel and cloves and bring to a low simmer, then cover and allow to simmer for 20-30 minutes, or until pears are tender.
  • Allow to cool, then remove the pears. You can then simmer the liquid again until it reduces by about half.
  • Strain and reserve.

To Plate:

  • In a bowl, add vanilla yogurt, and sprinkle with granola.
  • Place the pears next to the yogurt.
  • Pour a spoonful of the reduced cooking liquid onto the pears.
  • Garnish with basil leaves.

La Brisa
(located in Miccosukee Casino & Resort)
500 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33194
(305) 925-8185
www.miccosukee.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox