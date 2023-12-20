Need a last-minute dessert idea for Christmas? We have that’s easy to make. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Nicolas Caicedo
The Restaurant: La Brisa, Miami
The Dish: Pears & Cream
Ingredients:
3-4 pears (any kind)
red wine
1 cup sugar
1-2 cinnamon sticks
about an inch of peel from lemon and lime
tsp cloves
vanilla yogurt
granola (any kind)
Method of Preparation:
- Peel the pears and remove the seeds, then cut them in half.
- Place them in a medium-sized pot and pour in red wine (the wine should cover most of the pears).
- Add sugar, cinnamon sticks, lemon and lime peel and cloves and bring to a low simmer, then cover and allow to simmer for 20-30 minutes, or until pears are tender.
- Allow to cool, then remove the pears. You can then simmer the liquid again until it reduces by about half.
- Strain and reserve.
To Plate:
- In a bowl, add vanilla yogurt, and sprinkle with granola.
- Place the pears next to the yogurt.
- Pour a spoonful of the reduced cooking liquid onto the pears.
- Garnish with basil leaves.
La Brisa
(located in Miccosukee Casino & Resort)
500 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33194
(305) 925-8185
www.miccosukee.com
