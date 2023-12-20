Need a last-minute dessert idea for Christmas? We have that’s easy to make. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nicolas Caicedo

The Restaurant: La Brisa, Miami

The Dish: Pears & Cream

Ingredients:

3-4 pears (any kind)

red wine

1 cup sugar

1-2 cinnamon sticks

about an inch of peel from lemon and lime

tsp cloves

vanilla yogurt

granola (any kind)

Method of Preparation:

Peel the pears and remove the seeds, then cut them in half.

Place them in a medium-sized pot and pour in red wine (the wine should cover most of the pears).

Add sugar, cinnamon sticks, lemon and lime peel and cloves and bring to a low simmer, then cover and allow to simmer for 20-30 minutes, or until pears are tender.

Allow to cool, then remove the pears. You can then simmer the liquid again until it reduces by about half.

Strain and reserve.

To Plate:

In a bowl, add vanilla yogurt, and sprinkle with granola.

Place the pears next to the yogurt.

Pour a spoonful of the reduced cooking liquid onto the pears.

Garnish with basil leaves.

La Brisa

(located in Miccosukee Casino & Resort)

500 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33194

(305) 925-8185

www.miccosukee.com

