(WSVN) - Summer has ended, but that doesn’t mean all the best summer foods need to end! We’re serving up a delicious, colorful salad as we grab a Bite with Belky’s.

Ingredients:

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined- tails on or off

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, plus more as needed

1 cup pearl couscous

1 English cucumber, quartered

½ cup thinly sliced radishes

¼ cup fresh cilantro

¼ cup fresh chopped mint

1/3 cup diced red onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cook the couscous in a pot of heavily salted water until al dente, according to package directions.

Rinse with cool water and drain well. Add it to a large bowl.

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper.

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tbs. olive oil.

Sauté the shrimp until opaque and just cooked through- about 4 minutes.

Zest a lemon over it as it cooks and add the juice of half a lemon.

Add the shrimp to the bowl with the couscous along with the cucumbers, radishes and diced red onion.

Toss with 3-4 tbs. olive oil and the juice of the other half of the lemon. Also add the fresh herbs.

Mix well, taste and adjust the seasonings as needed.

Enjoy!

