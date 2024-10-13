(WSVN) - Summer has ended, but that doesn’t mean all the best summer foods need to end! We’re serving up a delicious, colorful salad as we grab a Bite with Belky’s.
Ingredients:
1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined- tails on or off
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 lemon, plus more as needed
1 cup pearl couscous
1 English cucumber, quartered
½ cup thinly sliced radishes
¼ cup fresh cilantro
¼ cup fresh chopped mint
1/3 cup diced red onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Cook the couscous in a pot of heavily salted water until al dente, according to package directions.
- Rinse with cool water and drain well. Add it to a large bowl.
- Season the shrimp with salt and pepper.
- In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, add 1 tbs. olive oil.
- Sauté the shrimp until opaque and just cooked through- about 4 minutes.
- Zest a lemon over it as it cooks and add the juice of half a lemon.
- Add the shrimp to the bowl with the couscous along with the cucumbers, radishes and diced red onion.
- Toss with 3-4 tbs. olive oil and the juice of the other half of the lemon. Also add the fresh herbs.
- Mix well, taste and adjust the seasonings as needed.
Enjoy!
