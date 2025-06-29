(WSVN) - You don’t have to have an oven to make this yummy summer dessert. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks) plus more for greasing the pan

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. kosher salt

3 cups confectioner’s sugar

Method of Preparation:

Grease an 8-inch-square pan with butter.

Line the bottom with parchment paper, then grease the paper.

In a medium saucepan, combine the butter and peanut butter.

Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often until melted and smooth- about 3-4 minutes. Do not let the mixture come to a simmer.

Take off the heat, stir in the vanilla and salt.

Scrape the peanut butter mixture into a large bowl.

Gradually add the confectioners’ sugar

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.