(WSVN) - You don’t have to have an oven to make this yummy summer dessert. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks) plus more for greasing the pan
1 cup smooth peanut butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. kosher salt
3 cups confectioner’s sugar
Method of Preparation:
- Grease an 8-inch-square pan with butter.
- Line the bottom with parchment paper, then grease the paper.
- In a medium saucepan, combine the butter and peanut butter.
- Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often until melted and smooth- about 3-4 minutes. Do not let the mixture come to a simmer.
- Take off the heat, stir in the vanilla and salt.
- Scrape the peanut butter mixture into a large bowl.
- Gradually add the confectioners’ sugar
