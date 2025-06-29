(WSVN) - You don’t have to have an oven to make this yummy summer dessert. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:
1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks) plus more for greasing the pan
1 cup smooth peanut butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. kosher salt
3 cups confectioner’s sugar

Method of Preparation:

  • Grease an 8-inch-square pan with butter.
  • Line the bottom with parchment paper, then grease the paper.
  • In a medium saucepan, combine the butter and peanut butter.
  • Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often until melted and smooth- about 3-4 minutes. Do not let the mixture come to a simmer.
  • Take off the heat, stir in the vanilla and salt.
  • Scrape the peanut butter mixture into a large bowl.
  • Gradually add the confectioners’ sugar

