(WSVN) - If you have a sweet tooth we have a recipe, a healthy snack to satisfy that craving for you and your loved one: peanut butter banana bites. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2-3 ripe bananas

¼ cup peanut butter

4 tbs. nuts (your choice)

¼ cup chocolate chips

¼ tsp. coconut oil

Method of Preparation:

Cut bananas in half and then slice each piece lengthwise. Place on a parchment-lined tray.

Spread peanut butter on top of each slice.

Add chopped nuts on top of each piece. Use your favorite nuts!

Melt chocolate and coconut oil in the microwave in 10-15 second intervals until melted.

Drizzle chocolate on top of each piece and freeze for at least half an hour or overnight.

Serve and enjoy!

