(WSVN) - Feeling like a snack? We have a quick and easy recipe that is sure to satisfy! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 banana (or more, if you like)
¼ cup peanut butter
Method of Preparation:
- Prepare a muffin tin- add parchment liner to make Bites easier to remove.
- Slice banana into 1/4 to ½ inch slices.
- Add a slice to each muffin tin.
- Melt peanut butter for 30 seconds in a microwave.
- Pour spoonfuls of peanut butter over banana slices.
- Freeze for one hour.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.