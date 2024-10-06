(WSVN) - Feeling like a snack? We have a quick and easy recipe that is sure to satisfy! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 banana (or more, if you like)

¼ cup peanut butter

Method of Preparation:

Prepare a muffin tin- add parchment liner to make Bites easier to remove.

Slice banana into 1/4 to ½ inch slices.

Add a slice to each muffin tin.

Melt peanut butter for 30 seconds in a microwave.

Pour spoonfuls of peanut butter over banana slices.

Freeze for one hour.

Enjoy!

