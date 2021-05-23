Who doesn’t love a sweet treat breakfast? We got something a little bit different you can enjoy on the go! It’s what’s on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancake Mashup

Ingredients:

3 heaping tbs. jam of your choice

3 tbs. crunchy or smooth peanut butter

cooking oil spray

2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tbs. granulated sugar (can take 3 for sweetener)

3/4 cup whole milk

2 eggs

2 tbs. vegetable oil

if you like, pancake syrup, icing or powdered sugar for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Put the jam into a microwave-safe bowl and heat it in 10-second bursts, stirring each time

until the mixture is liquid enough to swirl around- it does not need to be warm. Repeat this

process with the peanut butter (make sure to avoid putting in too much oil from the jar as this will make the pancakes greasy). Set both aside.

until the mixture is liquid enough to swirl around- it does not need to be warm. Repeat this process with the peanut butter (make sure to avoid putting in too much oil from the jar as this will make the pancakes greasy). Set both aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray an 8 x 8 brownie tin with cooking spray (or use parchment).

In a bowl, add the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a bowl and whisk together.

Make a well in the center and add the milk along with the eggs and oil. Whisk together until you

have a thick batter. Pour it into the brownie tin and spread evenly. Take dollops of the jam and spoon them in sporadically, then do the same for the peanut butter. With the end of a spoon, swirl the dollops together slightly to create a marbled effect.

have a thick batter. Pour it into the brownie tin and spread evenly. Take dollops of the jam and spoon them in sporadically, then do the same for the peanut butter. With the end of a spoon, swirl the dollops together slightly to create a marbled effect. Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes. As soon as the surface of the pancake looks shiny and not wobbly, it is ready. Remove from the oven and cut into squares.

Finish with syrup, icing or dust with powdered sugar. Enjoy!

—

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.